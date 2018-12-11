HYDEN, Ky. (AP) — Police are searching a heavily wooded, hilly area of eastern Kentucky after finding three people shot to death in neighboring homes.

Kentucky State Police say authorities are looking for a 52-year-old suspect.

Trooper Jody Sims says two bodies were found inside one home and the third was found in another Monday evening in Leslie County’s Cutshin community. Their names have not yet been released.

Sims says a trooper was responding to an initial report of shots fired when another driver rammed the cruiser and fired shots at the trooper.

He says the driver fled on foot. News outlets report the trooper was not injured.