LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say they’re searching for a woman who shot a man in the face Monday morning, killing the man.
Metro police Lt. Ray Spencer says gunshots were reported outside a home shortly after 5 a.m. in east Las Vegas.
Spencer told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that the woman knew the man. He says the two were arguing before she pulled out a gun and shot him.
Police did not release the identities of the woman or man.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com