DAYTON, Ore. (AP) — Police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday, when she attended a wedding in the Grand Island area south of Dayton.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that Meighan Cordie, of Clackamas, left her mother’s vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Saturday after an argument and walked into the night without her shoes or cell phone.
Her family contacted authorities the next morning when she didn’t come home.
Grand Island is a rural, farming area made up mostly fields and hedgerows bordering the Willamette River south of Dayton.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort