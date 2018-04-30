GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi police are looking for a third suspect in a shooting that left one person in critical condition.
Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks tells the Sun Herald of Biloxi that officers have made two arrests and still are searching for 26-year-old Christopher Demitrice Henderson. Fulks says 20-year-old London Shacore Taylor and 38-year-old Shannon Bernard Durr have been arrested in the shooting and each are charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.
The sergeant says officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds about 2 a.m. Saturday. The man was taken to a hospital and was reported Saturday to be in critical condition. Fulks says the suspects intended to rob the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
___
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com