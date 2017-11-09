NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a thief who they say stole holiday packages from homes in the Bronx.

Police say the man has targeted homes in the Morris Park section of the borough. The first reported theft happened Oct. 18 and the second theft followed two days later. Police say each time, the suspect stole packages left in front of homes before fleeing in a black SUV.

The man is believed to have stolen nearly $200 worth of merchandise.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

An investigation continues.