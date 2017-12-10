PHOENIX (AP) — Police are searching for suspects after at least nine cars were vandalized at a north Phoenix apartment complex.
They say two of the cars appeared to have “KKK” scratched onto the hoods.
Police say the vandalism occurred Saturday between 4 a.m. and noon at the Silver Creek Apartments near 43rd and Peoria avenues.
Some of the car owners believe it will cost them at least $300 to repair the damage.
Most Read Stories
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- The right really was coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- One of last great Washington train rides coming to an end
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
One woman says she just bought a new car last week.
She awoke Saturday to find vandals had etched the letter “A” onto the hood.
The unidentified woman told KTVK-TV that she’s hoping insurance will pay for the damage.
___
Information from: KTVK-TV, http://www.azfamily.com/