PHOENIX (AP) — Police are searching for suspects after at least nine cars were vandalized at a north Phoenix apartment complex.

They say two of the cars appeared to have “KKK” scratched onto the hoods.

Police say the vandalism occurred Saturday between 4 a.m. and noon at the Silver Creek Apartments near 43rd and Peoria avenues.

Some of the car owners believe it will cost them at least $300 to repair the damage.

One woman says she just bought a new car last week.

She awoke Saturday to find vandals had etched the letter “A” onto the hood.

The unidentified woman told KTVK-TV that she’s hoping insurance will pay for the damage.

