By
The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newark police are searching for two men who they say robbed a woman at an ATM.

NJ.com reports the robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the two suspects approached the victim with a gun drawn and demanded cash.

Authorities have released a surveillance image of the suspects.

Police continue to investigate.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.

The Associated Press