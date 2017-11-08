NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newark police are searching for two men who they say robbed a woman at an ATM.
NJ.com reports the robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the two suspects approached the victim with a gun drawn and demanded cash.
Authorities have released a surveillance image of the suspects.
Police continue to investigate.
___
Information from: NJ Advance Media.