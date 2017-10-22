CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police are looking to identify suspects in an armed robbery over the weekend.

The Concord Police Department announced Saturday they are looking to identify the two suspects in surveillance video released of the robbery. WMUR-TV reports the two men robbed a gas station while threatening a clerk with a handgun late Friday into early Saturday.

The robber ordered the clerk to give him the cash tray and cigarettes. The clerk complied and the suspects fled.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.

Both suspects are believed to be white men in their 20’s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with heavy builds. They masked themselves using duct tape and hooded sweat shirts.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com