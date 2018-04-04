LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police are searching for a gunman who killed two men and wounded a third at a Southern California home.
Police Lt. Poe Siavii says gunfire was reported early Wednesday at a residence in Long Beach.
One man died at the scene and another at a hospital. The third man was treated for a non-life-threatening wound.
Officials haven’t released any information about the suspect but a family member of one victim tells the Long Beach Press-Telegram that the attacker knew the victims.
There’s no word about a motive for the shooting.