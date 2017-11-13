SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Police are searching for a man suspected of carjacking a taxi driver outside a Massachusetts mall.
Authorities say the man first stole from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Square One Mall in Saugus around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. A store employee tells WHDH-TV the man walked out of the store with $900 worth of North Face jackets.
Police say the man ran toward a taxi, broke the driver’s side window and yanked the driver out of the front seat. The suspect then drove off.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities are searching for grey Ford Fusion from Garcia’s Taxi Company. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.