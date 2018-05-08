COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a deadly Columbia shooting.

Police said in a news release that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 43-year-old Charles Tyrone Webb. He is suspected of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in last week’s killing of 43-year-old Robert Eugene Jennings, of Columbia. Police say Jennings was shot multiple times in the northern part of the city. He was pronounced dead soon after being transported to a hospital.

Police say Webb should be considered armed and dangerous. No motive has been released for the killing.