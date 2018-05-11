Share story

By
The Associated Press

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi are searching for a suspect after a woman was found shot to death in her garage.

News outlets reported Friday that police identified 57-year-old Brenda Wright as the woman who was shot and killed.

Southaven Police Chief Steve Pirtle tells WREG-TV that he does not know of police being called to the home previously. He says the neighborhood does not see violent crime often.

Pirtle says the investigation is ongoing.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press