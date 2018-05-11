SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi are searching for a suspect after a woman was found shot to death in her garage.

News outlets reported Friday that police identified 57-year-old Brenda Wright as the woman who was shot and killed.

Southaven Police Chief Steve Pirtle tells WREG-TV that he does not know of police being called to the home previously. He says the neighborhood does not see violent crime often.

Pirtle says the investigation is ongoing.