NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey continue to search for a stolen tractor-trailer.
NJ.com reports the driver of the truck parked the vehicle in Newark on Wednesday. Police say the driver discovered the tractor-trailer was missing when he returned to pick the rig up Saturday.
Authorities say the tractor-trailer was carrying refrigerators.
Police say the red 2004 Mack truck has the New Jersey license plate AU158A. Authorities say the trailer license plate was not immediately available.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Information from: NJ Advance Media.