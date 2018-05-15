BRIDGEWATER, Vt. (AP) — Police say someone in Vermont is slashing tires on a quiet town street.
Bridgewater police say they’ve recorded five instances of tire slashing near the town’s October Country Inn. WPTZ-TV reports that last weekend the unidentified person was caught on camera puncturing a car’s wheel before fleeing.
Police say they believe all the tire slashes were committed by the same person. Trooper Joseph Pregent says police have confirmed the person they are looking for is a woman with light brown or blond hair.
The inn’s owner, who also owns all the vehicles involved, bought the cameras after he found his tires slashed for the second time in 10 days.
___
Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com