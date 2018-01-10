SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired on a Southern California college campus, but there are no reports of any injuries.
Officials at California State University, San Bernardino said shots reportedly were fired at about 6 p.m. Wednesday near the campus’s visual arts building and a parking structure. Classes are canceled for the night and students on campus are on lockdown.
Police say they are combing the area looking for a shooter.
The school about 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles has about 20,000 students.
