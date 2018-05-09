SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say someone shot and killed a federally-protected peregrine falcon that was found outside a home in Salem, New Hampshire.

Police say the homeowner found the dead falcon in his front yard Saturday afternoon. Police say they think the bird was perched in a tree when it was shot, likely by a .22 caliber round. They were not able to recover the bullet. They posted photos of the dead bird on Facebook Wednesday.

Police say peregrine falcons are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and in New Hampshire, which makes the shooting a crime. The bird was being tracked through tags by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department is assisting the Salem Police Department in looking for a suspect.