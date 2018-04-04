PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine’s largest city say they’re seeking evidence in the case of an unsolved killing that took place exactly 20 years ago.

Eighteen-year-old Robert Joyal was stabbed to death on April 4, 1998, when an altercation took place in the parking lot of a Denny’s restaurant in Portland. He was a student at Gorham High School at the time.

Police say they interviewed dozens of witnesses and one man, Seiha Srey, was indicted on a murder charge. Charges against Srey were later dismissed, and no trial was held. He died in a 2007 shooting.

Police say they’re looking for witnesses to the crime, or anyone who might have information but was reluctant to talk to police at the time of the stabbing. They ask people to call Detective Jeff Tully at 207-874-8550.