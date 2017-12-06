RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont are searching for a psychiatric patient who escaped from a hospital.

Police say 20-year-old Robert Ettori left the mental health unit at Rutland Regional Medical Center around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Police say he left the hospital after refusing an evaluation for delusional thoughts.

Doctors say Ettori may pose a danger to himself or others. The man was last seen running into a wooded area.

Investigators say no threats have been made.

Authorities say Ettori was only wearing underwear when he left the facility. Police say he has long brown hair and an unkempt beard.

The Rutland City Police Department has coordinated a search effort with Vermont State Police and the Vermont National Guard.