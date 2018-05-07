LITCHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are searching for a 77-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.
The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says Jacka Beckwith was last seen leaving her Litchfield home on Sunday. Deputies say Beckwith was driving to Bangor.
She’s described as 5-foot-2 with gray hair.
Police believe she is driving a red Subaru Legacy with the license plate number 9186UK.
Anyone with information about Beckwith’s whereabouts should call 911.