COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) — Police are combing Pennsylvania for a man who was forcibly removed from a home in Lancaster County.
Columbia Police say a man early Thursday kicked in the front door of a home and threatened a resident that he had a gun. Police say the man went upstairs and kicked in another door before taking 21-year-old Jordan Fischer.
Police have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Dustin Wetten, whose last now address was Enola. Wetten is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say Wetten is possibly driving a gold-colored 2002 Saturn with Pennsylvania license plate JJA-1585.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- New service gives Amazon a Key to your house for deliveries
- Unprecedented Seattle School Board race features two men in their 30s who don’t have kids
- Did Seahawks make permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweets seem to say so