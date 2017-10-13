WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a student at the Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick.
The college says a student reported being assaulted in the Knight Campus parking lot shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Police describe the suspect as a white man, with dirty blonde hair and a green shamrock tattoo. Authorities say the man identified himself as “Tom.”
School officials sent the description of the man to students in an alert message the same day.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Fish-farming company offered money for Lummi Nation’s silence about net pens, letters show
Anyone who has information on the alleged assault is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department.