WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a student at the Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick.

The college says a student reported being assaulted in the Knight Campus parking lot shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, with dirty blonde hair and a green shamrock tattoo. Authorities say the man identified himself as “Tom.”

School officials sent the description of the man to students in an alert message the same day.

Anyone who has information on the alleged assault is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department.