SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are searching for a 4-year-old girl whose mother reported her missing after she said she left the child with a family friend at a Walmart store.
City of South Fulton spokeswoman Ashley Minter-Osanyinbi said in an email that Obrielle Curry’s mother left her with Moses Allen around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Minter-Osanyinbi said Allen was a family friend the mother had known for 10 years. She said the mother felt comfortable leaving her daughter with him while she ran errands.
The mother couldn’t find Allen or her daughter when she returned to the store between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and reported her daughter missing around 10 p.m.
Minter-Osanyinbi said South Fulton police were checking new leads Wednesday as they searched for the pair.
