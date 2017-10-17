MILTON, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating after two women were sexually assaulted in Massachusetts after getting into cars they thought were “vehicles for hire.”

Authorities say in each case, the women entered the vehicles on side streets near a bar or a club. The women were then brought to a location in Milton where they were sexually assaulted, then dropped off nearby.

Police say the assaults happened over a three month period. Officials believe the driver is targeting women who are alone and possibly intoxicated.

Milton Police are warning people to only use licensed cabs or clearly identifiable ride-hailing services. They also recommend verifying the driver’s information before getting into the vehicle.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspects or the vehicles involved in the assaults.