NEW YORK (AP) — Police say five adults and three children have been injured in New York after a man driving a stolen Mercedes SUV hit two cars on the Belt Parkway.

WABC-TV reports that the driver lost control of the SUV and collided first with a Honda sedan, before hitting a Mitsubishi SUV early Sunday. Police say the woman driving the Honda is in critical condition, while the children have sustained minor injuries.

The New York Police Department is searching for the driver of the stolen SUV after he left the vehicle behind and fled.

Authorities have not released the names of the people involved in the crash.

