LYNDONVILLE, VT. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Vermont that left a middle-aged woman dead on the side of the road.

Vermont police say they found the woman dead on the east side of the road on Saturday morning in Lyndonville north of Route 114.

Police say they have not found the driver of the vehicle that hit the woman.

Police have temporarily closed Route 5. Few details have been released and state police are notifying the women’s kin.