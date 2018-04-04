DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have released surveillance images of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a man.
Foster’s Daily Democrat reports the crash happened Monday afternoon in Dover. Police say a car struck 37-year-old Shane McCall, of Dover, as he walked through a crosswalk.
McCall was taken to Wentworth Douglass Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
Investigators say the vehicle involved in the crash is a black sedan with a New Hampshire license plate. Police say it’s likely the car has damage to the front passenger side corner.
An investigation continues.
___
Information from: Foster’s Daily Democrat, http://www.fosters.com