DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have released surveillance images of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a man.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports the crash happened Monday afternoon in Dover. Police say a car struck 37-year-old Shane McCall, of Dover, as he walked through a crosswalk.

McCall was taken to Wentworth Douglass Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators say the vehicle involved in the crash is a black sedan with a New Hampshire license plate. Police say it’s likely the car has damage to the front passenger side corner.

An investigation continues.

Information from: Foster’s Daily Democrat, http://www.fosters.com