The Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida police are trying to locate four men involved in an attack after a gay rights event.

A Miami Beach police report says the attack occurred Sunday evening following the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade.

The report says the group had been walking along Ocean Drive, a busy tourist area, when they ran into two men holding hands in a park located between the street and beach. One of the victims told police that a man from the group called them an anti-gay slur in Spanish and then three of the four men attacked. Police say a good Samaritan tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.

Earlier Sunday, Ocean Drive had been closed for the 10th Annual Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade.

