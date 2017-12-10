TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — Police say they are searching for three suspects in a fatal shooting in Taylorsville.

Unified Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

KUTV reports that police found a 30-year-old man who had been shot and he later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The name of the dead man wasn’t immediately released.

Police say two of the suspects appeared to me in their 30s or 40s and the third suspect may be a woman.

