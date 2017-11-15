NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for three suspects who they say stole engagement rings.
Police tell WABC-TV the suspects used a similar scheme in each theft. Police say the first theft happened earlier this month at a Zales in the Bay Plaza Mall in the Bronx. Investigators say a man and a woman asked to see a ring and ran away with it.
According to police, a similar incident happened at a Helzberg location in the Queens Center Mall.
Police say another man acted as a lookout for the pair both times. Authorities say all three suspects fled in a white SUV.
Police continue to investigate.
___
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com