NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for three suspects who they say stole engagement rings.

Police tell WABC-TV the suspects used a similar scheme in each theft. Police say the first theft happened earlier this month at a Zales in the Bay Plaza Mall in the Bronx. Investigators say a man and a woman asked to see a ring and ran away with it.

According to police, a similar incident happened at a Helzberg location in the Queens Center Mall.

Police say another man acted as a lookout for the pair both times. Authorities say all three suspects fled in a white SUV.

Police continue to investigate.

