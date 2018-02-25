LYNWOOD, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say two suspects who used a dump truck to steal an ATM remain at large.
KCAL-TV reports that the incident happened Sunday in Artesia. Authorities say deputies located the truck within minutes thanks to a tracking device on the ATM.
The deputies pursued the truck for about 20 minutes, at which point authorities say the truck veered off the freeway and crashed into parked cars in Lynwood.
Authorities continue to investigate and look for the two suspects.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Report: Washington state home to one of the largest cells of notorious white supremacist group WATCH
- NRA responds to boycott movement after United and Delta cut ties
- Enemy World War II fighter pilots told a tale of peril and reconciliation. Then there was the truth. | PNW Magazine VIEW
___
Information from: KCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2.com/