RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two more suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Thursday that investigators released photos of the two suspects taken from surveillance footage they obtained from a nearby casino.

Sheriff’s deputies were responding May 7 to a report of gunshots at a shopping center parking lot when they found 34-year-old Joseph M. Jarratt suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said Jarratt died at the scene.

Witnesses told the deputies they saw the suspects flee the scene in an older model Jaguar. Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle with two people standing nearby. One of them fled and was later determined to be involved in the shooting. The other suspect was eventually released.

