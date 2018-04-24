LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are searching the car of a television producer charged with killing her deaf and partially blind sister three years ago.

Police tell the Los Angeles Daily News that an LAPD detective was in New Jersey on Tuesday to examine Jill Blackstone’s white Lexus.

Her attorney says Blackstone allowed police access to the car through relatives in New Jersey.

Blackstone, a producer for “The Jerry Springer Show” and other programs, is charged with killing her sister in 2015 in Studio City along with two pet dogs.

Prosecutors contend that she drugged Wendy Blackstone and left her and the dogs in a garage with an active barbecue grill because she no longer wanted to care for her sister.

The sister died from carbon monoxide poisoning and a tranquilizer overdose.