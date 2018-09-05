NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut high school cafeteria worker was found with a rifle in his car and allegedly made a threatening comment to a co-worker.
Authorities increased their presence at the school.
Sixty-nine-year-old Leslie Delaney was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and second-degree threatening. Police say Delaney told a co-worker at Norwalk High School on Aug. 30 that if the co-worker saw him in Army fatigues on school grounds, they should leave.
Police were alerted Tuesday. Delaney was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation. Officers later checked his car and found an unloaded rifle in his trunk.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- New book reveals a 'nervous breakdown' of Trump's presidency
- In Libya, Facebook is used to buy arms, locate foes and kill them
- First day of kindergarten: Chinese school welcomes kids with a pole dancer WATCH
- Rancorous, partisan start for Kavanaugh high court hearing WATCH
- Who is Madeleine Westerhout, Trump's 27-year-old secretary and gatekeeper to the president?
Delaney told police he was just joking.
Police say there is no immediate threat, but have increased their presence at the school as a precaution.