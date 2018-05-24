GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police say they solved a Grand Rapids bank robbery because of the unusual stationery.

A note demanding $50 and $20 bills was written on a piece of paper from a probation office. Investigators say they traced the paper to Michael Sterling Jr. because a date matched his visit to the office.

The Grand Rapids Press reports that a brother, Dominke Sterling, was ordered to stand trial Wednesday. Police say they learned through Google that his phone was behind the Huntington Bank on the day of the robbery last fall.

Police say $2,200 was stolen. Michael Sterling is in custody awaiting extradition from Pennsylvania.

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press, http://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids