SHOREHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a worker has died after he became trapped under rubble during the installation of a cesspool on Long Island.
Suffolk County police say a crew was installing a cesspool at a home in Shoreham when the ground gave way at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police say 60-year-old Kurt Peiscopgrau became trapped underground. His body was recovered several hours later.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
