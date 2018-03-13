CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Three volunteer firefighters on Long Island have been arrested on arson charges for intentionally setting a spate of fires at abandoned houses.

Suffolk County police said Tuesday they’re responsible for setting five separate fires in Central Islip and Hauppauge between October and January.

Authorities said they poured gasoline in the homes and ignited it with a lighter. No injuries were reported at any of the fires.

Police say 25-year-old Stephen Hernandez and 19-year-old Austin Lehman, both of Central Islip, were charged with setting all five fires. The third suspect, Shawn Key, of North Babylon, was charged with setting one of the fires.

All three volunteers have pleaded not guilty.