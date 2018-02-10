CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating after a pickup truck left the roadway in a Boston suburb, crossed two lawns and struck a man standing on his driveway.

Officers were called to High Street in Canton around 11:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of a car crash. The man who was struck had been seriously injured and was taken to Boston Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and stayed at the scene. Police say they are still determining whether any criminal charges will be filed.

Police did not immediately release the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

The Canton Police Department is investigating along with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.