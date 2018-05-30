YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say someone is breaking into mailboxes and stealing mail in New York.

Yonkers police say 10 mailboxes were burglarized around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the thieves taking everything inside the mailboxes. Police are warning anyone who may have used mailboxes in the last few days to make sure their letter or package made it to its final destination, and to alert their financial institutions that identities may have been compromised.

It’s the latest in a string of more than 60 mail thefts since January. Police are still searching for suspects in Tuesday’s crime.

Police say they believe the thieves have ties to the postal system.

Authorities recommend people drop their mail off inside of a post office instead of using a mailbox.