ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say a shoplifting suspect shot when he pointed a pellet gun at an officer at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall may have been suicidal.
An Arlington police spokesman says 21-year-old William Paul Dodd was a convicted felon and known offender who made a 911 call Sunday in which he threatened to kill officers.
Police Lt. Christopher Cook says officers later tracked the man inside The Parks at Arlington later Sunday after he was accused of stealing sunglasses at a store inside the mall. Cook says the man pulled a replica handgun from his waistband and was shot by an officer.
Authorities say no one else was injured. Cook says Dodd is hospitalized under sedation in critical condition.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Man whose life sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Gregoire now facing Kent murder charge