Share story

By
The Associated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say suspected militants have shot and killed three men in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police said on Tuesday a group of three suspected insurgents overnight fired at three local men at a close range in the main town of Baramulla.

The three died instantly.

No rebel group has claimed responsibility for the deaths of the men.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Police officer Imtiyaz Husain says they were investigating the motive behind the killings but blamed the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba for the shootings.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding Indian-controlled Kashmir be made part of Pakistan or become an independent country. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

The Associated Press