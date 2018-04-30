SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Suspected militants shot and killed three men in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Three suspected insurgents fired at the three local men overnight in the main town of Baramulla, police said. The victims, in the age range of 20 to 25, were shot at close range and died instantly.

Baramulla is some 60 kilometers (37 miles) in the west of Srinagar, the main city of the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

No rebel group has claimed responsibility for the deaths of the men.

Police officer Imtiyaz Husain said they were investigating the motive behind the killings but blamed the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba for the shootings.

Kashmiris make no secret of their fury at killings by government forces, which regularly trigger bloody protests and demands for “azadi” — freedom — from Indian rule. But the reactions are far more complicated, tangled in fear and loyalty, when residents accused of being informers are targeted. Most Kashmiris support, at least in general terms, the rebels’ goals.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir, which in recent years has seen renewed rebel attacks and repeated public protests against Indian rule.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.

Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding Indian-controlled Kashmir be made part of Pakistan or become an independent country. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.