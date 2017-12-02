COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — A central Virginia mall has been evacuated while police investigate a shooting that happened inside.
TV station WWBT reports the shooting happened between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights, about 20 miles south of Richmond.
A Colonial Heights police officer says a man was shot in the chest and was transported to a Richmond hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect ran from the scene.
Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
The TV station reports the mall was evacuated and police say there’s no threat to the public.
___
Information from: WWBT-TV, http://www.wwbt.com/