COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — A central Virginia mall has been evacuated while police investigate a shooting that happened inside.

TV station WWBT reports the shooting happened between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights, about 20 miles south of Richmond.

A Colonial Heights police officer says a man was shot in the chest and was transported to a Richmond hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect ran from the scene.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The TV station reports the mall was evacuated and police say there’s no threat to the public.

