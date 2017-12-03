TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in Tucson.
Tucson police say 35-year-old Jesus Harmon is being held in the Pima County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted murder, domestic violence and weapon misconduct charges.
His bond has been set at $1 million.
Police say a woman called early Saturday to report someone had shot rounds into her house.
Officers responded to the scene and found the woman’s 31-year-old brother — Jose Hurtado — inside the home with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say Harmon is the estranged husband of the woman who had called police.
He was arrested in Oro Valley after the shooting. It was unclear Sunday if Harmon has a lawyer yet.