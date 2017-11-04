FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A substitute teacher at a northern Virginia school has been charged with being drunk in public after police say students found him passed out at a desk.
Local media reported Friday that 24-year-old Konbeh Koroma of Springfield was filling in for an art teacher who taught grades 10-12 at a Fairfax County public school.
Fairfax County police say students noticed Koroma unresponsive and tried to wake him up. Police say a school resource officer responded and determined Koroma was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to an adult detention center.
A Fairfax County schools spokesman tells WTOP Koroma has been dismissed from his position.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
A phone number listed for Koroma was disconnected. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.