WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police in Warwick say they’re still “aggressively” investigating the death five years ago of a 66-year-old man.

The body of John “Jack” Fay was found May 17, 2013, in a trash barrel, covered with brush, behind the backstop at a ball field. Family member say the retired postal worker frequently took early morning runs in the area.

Police say the case remains open and a $25,000 reward is still being offered to anyone with information that leads to the suspect’s prosecution.

Police did not say how Fay died, but about eight months after this death police released photos of a sledgehammer they found near the scene and asked if anyone recognized it.

Investigators also say they have DNA evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.