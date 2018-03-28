SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say a worker has died in a northwestern Iowa transportation hub accident.
The Sioux City Journal reports that the incident happened shortly before noon Wednesday at the Big Soo Terminal in Sioux City.
Police Lieutenant Mark Kirkpatrick says a worker was crushed as he attempted to move train cars and that the death is being treated as an accident.
Kirkpatrick says officers were still investigating the incident Wednesday afternoon.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
The name of the worker killed has not been released.
___
Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com