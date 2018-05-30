ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a severed human foot found along the western banks of the Mississippi River in the St. Louis area last year was that of a man who has been missing since July 2017.
St. Louis County police tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that DNA confirmed that the foot belonged to 27-year-old Christopher Harris of St. Louis. He disappeared July 9, 2017. His wrecked car was found on the banks of the Missouri River in North County the same day.
Police said Wednesday that “the condition of the foot revealed it was not forcibly removed from the leg.” Authorities based that on information from the medical examiner’s office and other investigation.
Police Officer Benjamin Granda says the foot could have separated from Harris’ body through decomposition or the effects of being in water for a prolonged period.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com