OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus that had dropped him off not far from his northeast Omaha home.

The accident occurred around 4:50 p.m. Monday. Police say the bus had stopped to let off the boy and several other students. As the driver resumed her westbound route, the boy tried to run across the street ahead of the bus but was hit.

Police say he died shortly after arriving at Nebraska Medical Center. He’s been identified as Haji Mohamed, who attended Springville Elementary School.

The bus driver was identified as 33-year-old Ashleigh Avant.

Police say the accident is being investigated.