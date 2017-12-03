CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Santa suit and hat valued together at $520 have been stolen from a Pennsylvania mall.

Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday in a report that the incident at the Clearview Mall in Butler County happened between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29.

The report says it’s unknown who took the full Santa Claus suit and an extra hat from a back room at the mall.

Police list the victim as North Pole Photo. The mall’s website says North Pole Photo provides pictures with Santa throughout the holiday season.