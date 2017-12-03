CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Santa suit and hat valued together at $520 have been stolen from a Pennsylvania mall.
Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday in a report that the incident at the Clearview Mall in Butler County happened between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29.
The report says it’s unknown who took the full Santa Claus suit and an extra hat from a back room at the mall.
Police list the victim as North Pole Photo. The mall’s website says North Pole Photo provides pictures with Santa throughout the holiday season.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat