The Associated Press

WISNER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a northeast Nebraska resident has reported that he shot an intruder.

Officers were sent to a house in Wisner around 6:50 a.m. Thursday on a report that someone was trying to break into the locked home. They found a wounded man lying on a floor inside and a resident armed with a handgun that had been fired.

The man was taken to an Omaha hospital. He’s expected to survive his wound.

Authorities haven’t released any names. The shooting is being investigated.

